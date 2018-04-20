Real Betis’ Gimenez out for three weeks due to injury

Seville (Spain), April 23 (IANS) Real Betis goalkeeper Dani Gimenez is to be sidelined for around three weeks after suffering a right leg injury over the weekend, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Gimenez, 34, is to miss the next two La Liga games against Malaga and Athletic Bilbao, but could return for the Seville derby against Sevilla on May 13, reported Efe.

Real Betis, which holds the fifth position in the Spanish league standings, confirmed Gimenez’s absence in a statement on its official web site.

Gimenez is in his fourth season at Real Betis, and was hurt during his side’s 0-0 La Liga draw against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, with Pedro Lopez brought in to replace him.

–IANS

