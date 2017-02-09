Real estate firm IREO ties up with GRIHA for green ratings

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Real estate company IREO on Thursday announced a collaboration with GRIHA Council for implementation of the green building concepts and obtaining GRIHA rating for its upcoming projects.

“GRIHA Council will be helping IREO in setting up a project implementation unit for executing GRIHA certification and will work with IREO to maximise awareness and outreach on green initiatives through publicity campaign, marketing, collaterals and dedicated link to GRIHA Council website,” IREO said in a release here.

IREO along with collaboration of GRIHA Council will establish a review committee to monitor and provide guidance for smooth implementation of the green building initiative, it added.

“This collaboration with GRIHA will reinforce this commitment and helps us benchmark against the highest national standards,” IREO Chief Executive Pankaj Dugar said in the statement.

IREO has already registered about 8 million square feet building footprint with GRIHA Council and is in the process of registering an additional footprint of 2 million square feet, the company said.

GRIHA is a green building rating system developed specifically to suit Indian climatic conditions and construction practices.

“I see this partnership going a long way wherein GRIHA’s credential and IREO’s expertise in meeting the government’s current agenda for smart cities, inclusive growth and sustainable development,” said GRIHA Council Chief Executive Sanjay Seth.

–IANS

