Real ‘Kamli’ posts emotional message for Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Sanjay Dutt’s close friend Paresh Ghelani, portrayed as Kamlesh Kapasi aka Kamli by Vicky Kaushal in “Sanju”, on Saturday penned an emotional note, saying he felt numb with “limitless emotions” when he watched the movie which made him relive a mix of “forgotten and unforgettable” memories.

“It has been many years of staying away from the social media. I finally give in to embrace it. As I begin, here’s to you my brother Sanjay Dutt, a note that I have been writing in my head and heart for a very long time and now here it is all in the open,” tweeted Ghelani, whose Twitter profile reads he is an “adventurer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and sort of troublemaker who believes in doing well by doing good”.

In a lengthy note attached with his post, Ghelani shared his sentiments after watching the Rajkumar Hirani directorial on Sanjay’s life, and about his equation with the “Rocky” star.

“After watching the film ‘Sanju’, I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved one… To the mistakes we cannot do undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but in each other.”

He said Sanjay has been a friend who has not just stood by him, but has also been “a brother, mentor and a live conscience” and more.

Thanking Sanjay for making him a part of his life and pride, Ghelani said he has always looked past the “flaws, women, controversies” in the actor’s life and loves him.

–IANS

