Real Madrid blanks Real Sociedad 3-0

Madrid, Jan 30 (IANS) Real Madrid secured a key victory in first division spanish football match, downing Real Sociedad 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium here.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the spot to set up Mateo Kovacic for the match’s first goal in the 38th minute on Sunday and that’s where the score stood at the break, reports Efe.

After the break, it was Ronaldo’s turn with a nice pop over the opposing goalkeeper in the 50th minute to make it 2-0.

Alvaro Morata scored the third goal in the 83rd minute with a diving header to put the icing on the cake.

Real Sociedad soldiered on with just 10 men starting in the 74th minute when the referee sent Inigo Martinez off with a second yellow card for fouling Casemiro.

This was Zinedine Zidane’s fourth league win in five games.

