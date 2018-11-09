Real Madrid coach praises Bale, calls for patience with Isco

Madrid, Nov 10 (IANS) Real Madrid’s interim coach, Santiago Solari, on Saturday praised Welsh forward Gareth Bale while calling for patience with Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon, who has yet to regain top level following his appendix surgery.

After taking the helm of the Spanish squad replacing fired Julen Lopetegui, Solari changed Bale’s position from the right to the left wing, the former Tottenham Hotspur player’s favourite spot, reports Efe.

“I have liked him in all positions; he is able to play on the left, on the right, as a striker — as he did for a while the other day in Pilsen (against Viktoria Plzen) — attacking midfielder and even as left-back, where he started, and he can put a perfect performance,” Solari said at a press conference on the eve of Sunday’s La Liga clash against Celta Vigo.

Solari said Bale needs to maintain the performance he put in during the Los Blancos 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Group G Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, when the Welsh player assisted on one goal and scored another one himself.

As for Isco, who did not make the starting lineup in three games under the interim coach, Solari hailed the midfielder as a high-quality player.

“He is training to regain top form. He comes after a delicate surgery and being 100 percent fit is not easy, but he is training to achieve that,” he added.

