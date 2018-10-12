Real Madrid coach shows confidence in Bale

Madrid, Oct 19 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday praised the attitude of his side’s star forward Gareth Bale, after the latter pulled out of Wales’ squad due to a muscle injury.

The 29-year-old Welshman suffered an adductor injury during Los Blancos’ 1-0 away defeat to Alaves earlier this month, reports Efe news agency.

“He has managed how he felt very sensibly, he has not forced himself with the national side. He has shown great responsibility and has a chance of playing tomorrow. Between today and tomorrow we will see,” Lopetegui said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Lopetegui went on to explain he was focused on his work as the manager of Real Madrid, which was currently occupying the fourth spot in the La Liga standings, two points behind top placed Sevilla.

“I feel great. I am the Real Madrid coach and the demands are huge. I am hungry and ambitious. We are focusing only on the Levante game, there is no larger objective. No doubt at all, I am extremely calm,” he added.

Real Madrid will take on Levante in a Spanish league match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium here on Saturday.

–IANS

