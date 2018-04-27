Real Madrid coach Zidane gives no hints on Nacho, Isco’s options vs Bayern

Madrid, April 30 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday did not reveal whether Sergio Ramos and Isco Alarcon were expected to take part in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Bayern Munich.

Isco returned to group training on Monday following a shoulder sprain he sustained the previous Wednesday during the away leg of the semifinal, while Nacho came back from nearly a month’s absence due to a muscle injury, reported Efe.

“They’ve trained with us, and now we have a bit of time to think about what we’re going to do. The important thing is that the players are 100 percent,” Zidane said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Bayern.

“We all want to be out there and we’ll do everything we can to be there, but without taking any risks because the important thing is their health,” he added.

“Physically both of them are in good shape,” he said. “Nacho has been out for a month, but has trained a lot. Physically, he’s looking very good and is ready.”

“I don’t have to say anything about Isco. He knows what he has to do,” Zidane said.

Real Madrid moved one step closer to the Champions League final after defeating Bayern 2-1 in the first leg on April 25.

