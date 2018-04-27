Real Madrid coach Zidane says Nacho is improving

Madrid, April 28 (IANS) Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has said defender Nacho Fernandez’s is recovering, ruling out a setback due to his condition.

Nacho injured his right leg during Los Blancos’ league game against Las Palmas earlier this month, reports Efe.

“He’s not relapsed at all. His progression is normal and what he’s doing, he’s doing well,” Zidane said at a press conference on Friday.

“We don’t want to risk anything. The most important thing is to recover, return to the group and to train normally,” he added.

Real Madrid is set to take on Leganes in a league match on Saturday, and Bayern in the Champions League on Tuesday, May 1.

–IANS

tri/nir