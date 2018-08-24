Real Madrid crush Girona in La Liga tie

Girona (Spain), Aug 27 (IANS) Real Madrid, led by Gareth Bale, defeated Girona 4-1 on the latter’s home turf, mounting a comeback after seeing the hosts get on the board first.

Last year, the capital squad had suffered their first defeat of the 2017-2018 season to Girona at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, but — after seeing Borja Garcia notch the first goal for Girona in the 16th minute on Sunday — they turned things around and swept to a well-earned revenge.

Inopportune tackles in an otherwise virtually penalty-free match were the bane of the hosts, however, as Girona’s Marc Muniesa and Pere Pons gave Madrid two penalty kicks in the 38th and 50th minutes, on which team captain Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema – respectively – both converted to tie the match up at the half and then move ahead early in the second period, reports Efe news agency.

It was Bale who added the third tally in the 59th minute and then Benzema again who put the icing on the cake on a great crossing shot from the Welshman in the 80th minute for the win.

Madrid is now ahead of Barcelona after two La Liga games.

Julen Lopetegui’s squad swept to victory before 13,889 fans — the largest crowd at the stadium in recent memory — in an intense match with a number of scoring chances and exciting moves.

–IANS

ajb/ksk