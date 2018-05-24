Real Madrid defeat Liverpool, win third straight Champions League title

Kiev, May 27 (IANS) Gareth Bale, who came off the bench at the 61st minute, sealed Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Kiev, winning the Blancos’ third straight Champions League title.

After a first half marked by Mohamed Salah’s shoulder injury, which forced Liverpool’s talisman to exit the match on Saturday at around the half-hour mark, Real Madrid showed off its dominance to become the first team to win three consecutive Champions League titles, Efe news reported.

The Blancos took a 1-0 lead at the 51 minute-mark, when Karim Benzema got his foot on an attempted throw by goalkeeper Loris Karius and poked the ball into the back of the net.

But Liverpool equalised four minutes after, as a corner shot from Roberto Firmino led to a head pass from Dejan Lovren to Senegalese winger Sadio Mane, who tapped the ball in from close range.

Bale came off the bench at the 61 minute-mark, replacing Isco Alarcon, and scored Real Madrid’s second goal just three minutes later, with a memorable scissor kick off a cross by Marcelo.

Bale scored his second goal at the 83rd minute, with a long-distance shot that went straight at Liverpool keeper Karius, but which he was not able to control.

