Real Madrid gear up for La Liga game vs Levante

Madrid, Oct 19 (IANS) Real Madrid completed a final practice session on Friday before their upcoming La Liga clash at home against minnows Levante.

Real’s Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal did not attend the training session, continuing with his recovery programme from a calf injury sustained during their 0-1 Champions League defeat to CSKA Moscow, reports Efe news agency.

Brazilian defender Marcelo Vieira, French forward Karim Benzema and Welsh forward Gareth Bale all participated in the session led by head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Real Madrid are scheduled to meet Levante on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium here.

