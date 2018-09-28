Real Madrid holds final training ahead of Alaves clash

Madrid, Oct 5 (IANS) Real Madrid held on Friday its final training session on the eve of its La Liga game against Alaves.

The ultimate practice, led by head coach Julen Lopetegui, included 10 Castilla players along with those available from the first team, reports Efe.

France defender Raphael Varane attended the session, as well as Croatia midfielder Luka Modric and forward Karim Benzema of France, among others.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was unlikely to take part in the Alaves clash, after the Spanish club confirmed Thursday his muscle injury sustained during the 1-0 Champions League defeat against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Also, Spain midfielder Isco Alarcon and Brazil defender Marcelo were still in recovery.

Real Madrid is to play against Alaves on Saturday at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

–IANS

gau/sed