Real Madrid name Celades as assistant coach

Madrid, Aug 4 (IANS) Albert Celades, who stepped down recently as coach of Spain’s U-21 team, has joined Real Madrid as an assistant to head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Celades’s appointment was declared on Friday. Celades, who turns 43 next month, played for Barcelona and Real Madrid. With Real Madrid, he won a European Cup, an Intercontinental Cup, a European Super Cup, two La Liga titles and a Spanish Super Cup, reports Efe.

He began working with the national team in 2013, serving successively as coach of the U-16, U-17 and U-21 squads.

Celades guided the U-21 side to second place in the European championships in 2017 and was an assistant coach for the senior team at both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

