Real Madrid rout Celta 6-0

Madrid, May 13 (IANS) Gareth Bale scored twice in Real Madrid’s 6-0 rout of Celta and could therefore qualify to start in the Champions League final in Kiev.

Real Madrid looked at ease on its home turf of Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday, and at minute 13 and again at minute 30 it was bang bang Bale. For his first score he took a pass in the area from Modric, and with some smart maneuvers, slammed it into the net, reports Efe.

After Celta tried to tie it up without success, Bale at the half-hour mark took a pass from Isco and with a left-footed shot tricked Jonny and scored again. A great goal making the score 2-0.

Then came the avalanche. In the second half, Isco scored at minute 52, Achraf at minute 74, then Celta’s Sergi Gomez gave a give to the home team by accidentally knocking a goal into his own net

Then at minute 81, Kroos scored again for Real Madrid.

So here we were with fouir more goals after Bale’s duo to make the final score 6-0. Modric almost scored a seventh for Real Madrid, but it just hit the post.

