Real Madrid set to re-sign Mariano, blocking move to Sevilla

Seville, Aug 28 (IANS) Sevilla FC president Jose Castro revealed on Tuesday that Real Madrid are set to buy back Olympique Lyonnais forward Mariano Diaz, blocking his move to Sevilla.

Although Sevilla had agreed to sign Mariano from Lyon, the Dominican-Spanish forward’s contract stipulates that Real Madrid has the right to bring him back, after selling him to Lyon in 2017, reports Efe.

“Madrid has informed us that it will exercise its right over Mariano,” Castro said at a press conference.

“Mariano has not said anything yet” the Sevilla president added, but admitted “you can guess the answer,” and said Real Madrid has 48 hours to exercise the right to sign the 25-year-old.

“We had reached an agreement with Lyon and we have the word of the soccer player, in writing and in video, that he wants to play at Sevilla,” Castro explained, saying it was up to Real Madrid’s management to decide “the question of whether it is moral” to re-sign Mariano.

“Sevilla is an ambitious club that tries to sign players interested in big clubs,” Castro said, stressing that his club plans to finalize several signings and departures before Friday.

He would also not rule out the option of signing Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral.

–IANS

