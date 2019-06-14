Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos, TV presenter tie knot

Seville (Spain), June 16 (IANS) Real Madrid star defender Sergio Ramos and Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio tied the knot at the Seville Cathedral in a wedding ceremony attended by leading sports and entertainment personalities.

The wedding, officiated by Dean of the Archdiocese of Seville, Francisco Ortiz, was held in front of 500 guests on Saturday, who paraded past a crowd of reporters and members of the general public.

Guests gradually arrived over a period of two hours starting at 4.15 pm, while shortly after 6.15 pm Rubio made her entrance wearing a low-cut white gown and holding a bouquet of black flowers, reports Efe news.

After arriving at the cathedral in a Cadillac, the 41-year-old reporter and TV presenter greeted the public and members of the press and posed for photos.

The 33-year-old Ramos, a native of Camas, a town in Seville province, arrived a few minutes later on foot, since only the bride and the couple’s three children used motor vehicles as transportation.

The captain of both Real Madrid and the Spanish national team sported a different look than in his most recent matches with La Furia Roja, with his hair and beard neatly trimmed, and walked arm-in-arm with his mother, Paqui Garcia.

The guests strictly complied with the bride’s request not to wear green, orange, pink, white or red, although the beige dress worn by the wife of former superstar David Beckham, Victoria Adams, was perhaps a bit too whitish in color.

A group of football stars past and present were in attendance, including Santi Cazorla, Sergio Busquets, Joaquin Sanchez, Jesus Navas and Emilio Butragueño.

–IANS

kk/bc