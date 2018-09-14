Real Madrid’s full squad gears up for Champions League home opener vs Roma

Madrid, Sep 17 (IANS) Real Madrid’s full squad resumed team training on Monday as they geared up for their UEFA Champions League group stage home opener against Serie A club Roma later this week.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui had given his players a one-day rest following their 1-1 away La Liga draw against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, but it was back to business as the team prepared for Wednesday’s clash, reports Efe news.

“The Whites started in the gym before going outside to progress to ball work with rondos, possession and crossing and finishing, ending with matches in reduced spaces,” the club said in a statement.

All of the first team’s players participated in training, overseen by Lopetegui, alongside B-team players Jaime Seoane and Dani Fernandez.

–IANS

kk/bg