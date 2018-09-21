Real Madrid’s Isco has successful appendicitis surgery

Madrid, Sep 25 (IANS) Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that Spain midfielder Isco Alarcon had successfully undergone surgery for acute appendicitis.

Isco’s injury will likely sideline him for a month, and was discovered when he arrived at the Valdebebas sports city early Tuesday morning with severe abdominal pain and was taken to the Sanitas La Moraleja Hospital, reports Efe.

“The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical services. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” Real Madrid said in a statement on Twitter.

Spain defender Dani Carvajal is also expected to miss Wednesday’s La Liga clash with Sevilla due to muscle discomfort, and trained separately on Tuesday.

Los Blancos are to be hosted by Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in the sixth round of La Liga, followed by Atletico Madrid on September 29.

