Real Madrid’s new player Mendy passes medical tests

Madrid, June 19 (IANS) Real Madrid’s latest addition, Ferland Mendy, underwent a medical examination on Wednesday before his presentation at the capital side’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The France defender went to Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital early on Wednesday, where the doctors of the La Liga team were waiting for him to submit to a series of medical tests before the signing of his contract, reports Efe news.

Real Madrid confirmed on its website that Mendy “successfully passed the medical check-up,” refuting the allegations of several media outlets that the French player was suffering from a hip injury which had caused the delay in his presentation.

The 24-year-old Mendy is set to meet Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez and sign a six-year contract with the club that will run until June 30, 2025.

Later, Mendy will meet Madrid’s fans for the first time before holding a press conference.

Real Madrid officially confirmed on June 12 that they had reached a deal for the transfer of the French international from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Mendy came through the ranks of Ligue 2 side Le Havre and made his debut with their top flight team in 2015. He was named the best left back in Ligue 2 in 2016-2017, leading to his move to Lyon in the summer of 2017.

Mendy has been recognized as the best left back in France’s top flight league for the past two seasons.

He scored three goals last season and also made his French national team debut in November in a friendly against Uruguay.

–IANS

