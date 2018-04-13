Real Sociedad beat Las Palmas 1-0 in Spanish league

Las Palmas (Spain), April 15 (IANS) A first-half goal by Mikel Oyarzabal lifted Real Sociedad to a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas in a Spanish-league football match here.

The visiting team’s win was much easier than the low score would suggest, as Real Sociedad had numerous opportunities to score and was very aggressive on the field, while Las Palmas showed almost no initiative at all on Saturday, reports Efe.

Las Palmas is now on track for relegation.

The only Las Palmas player to show initiative was Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola, who managed to block every shot from the opposing team, except for Oyarzabal’s left-footed shot from the center of the box in the 21st minute, after receiving a pass from Asier Illarramendi.

Willian Jose, Adnan Januzaj, Sergio Canales, Oyarzabal and even defenders Kevin Rodrigues and Raul Navas had opportunities to score, but Chichizola managed to block every shot except one, avoiding what could have been a harsh beating.

Las Palmas players slightly improved their game in the second half, although they did not manage to stop the Real Sociedad, which kept finding many clear – and wasted – opportunities.

With more than 30 minutes left in regulation, Las Palmas forward Jonathan Calleri replaced Matias Aguirregaray and found two near opportunities to score with headers that flew over the goal post.

