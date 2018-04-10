Real Sociedad captain Prieto to retire by season-end

San Sebastian (Spain), April 11 (IANS) Real Sociedad captain Xabi Prieto has announced that he will retire from football by the end of this season.

The Spanish club said in a statement on Tuesday that the midfielder has confirmed his decision to hang up his boots after 530 games with the La Liga side, reports Efe.

The Spaniard already announced his intention to retire last season, but his great performance and good form encouraged him to extend his contract for one more season.

Prieto is to clarify the reasons behind his decision at a press conference Wednesday at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian.

The midfielder, born in 1983, debuted with Real Sociedad in 2003 in the Copa del Rey against Real Oviedo.–IANS

