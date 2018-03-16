Real Sociedad names Alguacil as new coach

San Sebastian (Spain), March 19 (IANS) La Liga side Real Sociedad on Monday named its B-team coach Imanol Alguacil as the new head coach of the first team, a day after firing both its coach and sporting director.

Ex-coach Eusebio Sacristan and ex-director Lorenzo “Loren” Juarros were sacked in response to Saturday’s La Liga home defeat against Getafe 1-2, reported Efe.

“Alguacil will be the man in charge of the team until the end of the season. Alguacil was born in Orio and is 46. He has been the Sanse (Real Sociedad’s B team) manager since November 2014 and he played 131 games and seven seasons in the txuri-urdin first team,” the Spanish team said in a statement.

Real Sociedad’s management woes started in March 2017 with the departure of Roberto Olabe as soccer director, just six months after taking charge.

