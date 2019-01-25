Really liked concept of ‘Hone De Ishq Shuru,’ says Mishti Chakraborty

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Mishti Chakraborty who is excited with the release of her new music video titled ‘Hone De Ishq Shuru’, has said that she really liked concept and lyrics of the song that’s the reason why she decided to be a part of it.

Mishti Chakraborty was interacting with the media at ‘Hone De Ishq Shuru’ song launch along with her co-actor Ranbeeir Kalsi, director Raajeev Walia and producers Dhavan Kodrani and Kamlesh Thakkar on Thursday in Mumbai.

‘Hone De Ishq Shuru’ song beautifully showcases the journey of a newly-wed couple where the girl is trying to forget her bitter past and fall in love all over again with her husband.

When asked what made her to be part of the song, she said, “I really like concept and lyrics of this song. I feel this song has a very heart-touching story so, that’s the reason why I decided to be a part of this song.”

Sharing her experience while shooting for the song, Mishti said, “It’s a beautifully written and beautifully composed song. I had great experience shooting this song with such a wonderful team starting from producers, director and the actors. It was very homely environment while shooting the song and it felt like I am on a vacation so, I had lots of fun doing this song.”

When asked whether she has any inclination towards singing, she said, “I don’t want to pursue singing professionally but yes, I do sing at my home quite often.”

When asked about love of her life, she funnily replied, “I am single but I like someone and he doesn’t know about it. I don’t care about the looks but stubble on a guy looks really nice.”

‘Hone De Ishq Shuru’ also features actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and Ranbeeir Kalsi along with Mishti Chakraborty.

The song is written by Deepak Noor, sung by Yasser Desai and composed by Rajesh Sharma.

‘Hone De Ishq Shuru’ is streaming exclusively on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel.

–IANS

iv/prs