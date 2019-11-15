Realme X2 Pro with superfast Snapdragon chip launched in India

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday unveiled its much-awaited flagship Realme X2 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999.

The 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 29,999 while the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 33,999. Both the models will be available starting November 26.

“We are super excited to bring Realme X2 Pro to our discerning customers as it is the best-ever flagship smartphone available in the country at this price segment. It is India’s fastest charging smartphone with 50W super VOOC flash charger,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India.

The device is powered by the company’s proprietary “50W Super VOOC Flash Charge” which claims to charge the phone up to 100 per cent in 35 minutes.

Realme X2 Pro is available in neptune blue and lunar white colours. The company said it will soon bring a red-brick concrete colour master edition designed by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa that will cost Rs 34,999.

“The device sports a bolder sound experience with dual stereo speakers and is sharper with 64MP main camera with 20X zoom,” Sheth added.

According to the handset maker, it will easily sail through the knocks and scratches owing to aluminum alloys of the middle frame, buttons and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and display.

The device sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10+, anti-glare and a built-in night mode.

It features a rear quad camera setup comprising 64MP main lens, 13MP 2x optical zoom lens, 8MP 115 degree super wide angle anti-distortion lens and a portrait lens.

The handset maker also launched a cheaper Realme 5s with 48MP quad camera and 5,000mAh battery.

The device comes in crystal red, crystal blue and crystal purple colours and will be available in 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 9,999 and 4GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 10,999.

The Realme 5s will go on sale starting November 29.

