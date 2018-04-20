Real’s Ceballos says team ready for 3rd straight Champions League title

Madrid, April 23 (IANS) Real Madrid central midfielder Dani Ceballos on Monday highlighted his team’s winning mindset on the road to a possible third consecutive UEFA Champions League title.

Two days before the first leg of Real’s semi-final clash with Bayern Munich, the Spanish player said he was confident that the club’s previous experiences could lead it to the final match in Kiev, reports Efe.

“I’ve been lucky to be in this great club and we know what this competition is for Real Madrid. We are only three matches away from winning the Champions League,” Ceballos said at an event with Real Madrid’s official betting partner Codere.

“This team is familiar with these matches in the Champions League semi-finals, and we’ve had previous encounters with Bayern Munich in this category,” he added.

Ceballos said he hoped this season would take the same course as in the years past — straight to the Champions League final.

–IANS

