Rebate in basic fare for booking vacant berths: Gohain

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) To boost its revenues, Indian Railways has started to provide a 10 per cent discount for booking vacant berths from January 1, 2017, on select trains, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said on Wednesday.

“Some passengers plan their journey at last moment,” Gohain informed the Lok Sabha.

“To promote such passengers to avail train services, with effect from January 1, (2017) 10 per cent rebate in basic fare on vacant berths or seats after preparation of first chart is given in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains on an experimental basis for six months,” Gohain was quoted as saying in a written reply.

–IANS

