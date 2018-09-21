Record 141.59 MT kharif foodgrain production

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Total foodgrain production during this kharif season will be a record 141.59 million tonnes including 99.24 million tonnes of rice, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Wednesday.

“I am happy to share the all time highest record foodgrain production (first advance estimates),” Singh tweeted.

The latest output is an increase of 11.94 million tonnes, up from 129.65 million tonnes average production in the 2012-17 period, Singh added.

The production during the last kharif was pegged at 140.73 million tonnes.

Singh said that sugarcane output in this kharif would be 383.89 million tonnes and those of oilseed and maize 22.19 million tonnes and 21.47 million tonnes respectively.

