Record 3,350 kg ganja haul in Tripura: Police

Agartala, Aug 3 (IANS) Security forces have seized a record 3,350 kg of dry cannabis (ganja) valued at over Rs 2 crore and arrested two persons in Sepahijala district in west Tripura, police said on Friday.

“A joint team of security personnel and other officials led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Directorate of Intelligence Bureau) Alok Bhattacharjee seized 3,350 kg of cannabis in the bordering village of Kamalnagar late Thursday,” Sepahijala district police chief Kulwant Singh told IANS on phone.

“The contraband was buried underground in 85 drums in a betel-leaf garden and was recovered after a 15-hour operation. The case was later handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence,” he added.

The government led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has announced that Tripura will be made a drug-free state and directed the security forces to adopt a zero tolerance approach against the drug trade.

A Northeast Frontier Railway press release said the Railway Protection Force had seized around 100 kg of ganja with a market value of Rs 6.27 lakh from Guwahati, Agartala and Dimapur railway stations over the past two weeks.

–IANS

sc/tsb/sed