Recording device found in US Navy ship bathroom

Washington, April 23 (IANS) The US Navy has launched an investigation into a report that a female Marine discovered a “recording device” in the women’s bathroom of one of its ships, the media reported.

Cdr. Kyle Raines, a spokesperson for the Navy’s 6th Fleet, confirmed on Monday that the service is investigating a device found in a bathroom aboard the USS Arlington amphibious transport dock.

“The command has taken, and will continue to take, all necessary actions to ensure the safety and privacy of the victim,” Raines told CNN.

“The Navy/Marine Corps team takes all reports of sexual harassment seriously, and are committed to thoroughly investigating these allegations and providing resources and care to victims of sexual harassment.

“To protect the legal rights and the privacy of all involved, we cannot release details, names, or any other identifying information at this time,” he added.

This is not the first reported incident involving secret recordings aboard US Navy vessels.

A Navy sailor was sentenced to a year and a half in prison in 2015 after pleading guilty to secretly taking video of female submarine trainees while they took off their clothes before showering.

