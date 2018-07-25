Recreating ‘Tum mile dil khiley’ was risky: Parichay

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Composer-singer Parichay says recreating the iconic song “Tum mile dil khile” was not easy, and is happy with the positive response to the song.

Titled “Jeeya marke tum mile dil khiley”, the track has been sung by Parichay and Jonita Gandhi.

“It was never part of the plan to use ‘Tum mile’ in the song as ‘Jeeya mar ke’ was a song by itself and was supposed to be used in two big films but that didn’t eventually materialise,” Parichay said in a statement to IANS.

“I was in Los Angeles working on my single with Sean Kingston and when he stepped out for a second, I played this song to his DJ and then suddenly started singing ‘Tum mile’ with it. It was so organic and these two compositions worked so well with each other that I decided to keep it.”

Recalling the making of the song, he said: “Sangeet Samra brought the perfect glamour element to the video. After the video was shot, I reached to Jonita, who I’ve known for many years since we’re both from Toronto, Canada. I wanted her to sing the female portion. She was game and we recorded it right away in less than an hour and she sang it in a very husky, sensual voice that sounds amazing.”

He says “Tum mile” is one of the biggest hits from the 1990s.

“Recreating an iconic song like that can be a lot of fun but also very risky if not done right and with respect. My goal was to use today’s sounds yet maintain the original vibe of the song that has been stamped into people’s hearts even today.

“We did the best we can and shot the video in the English countryside in freezing cold weather which at the time felt like a nightmare but was well worth it in the end. The initial reaction to the song has been overwhelmingly positive and I really hope it keeps growing on people.”

