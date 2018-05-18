Motorsports

Red Bull’s Ricciardo sets pace in 2nd free practice of Monaco GP

Monaco, May 24 (IANS) Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) on Thursday had the fastest time in the second free practice of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ricciardo clocked a best time of 1:11.841, ahead of his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen and Germany’s Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), reports Efe.

The F1 World Championship leader and defending champion, Briton Lewis Hamilton, came in fourth place, 0.695 seconds behind Ricciardo.

