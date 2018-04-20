Red Cross officer killed in Yemen shooting

Aden, April 21 (IANS) A member of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Yemen’s Taiz province on Saturday, a security official said.

“Unknown gunmen raided the car of an ICRC team with a barrage of gunshots in the market of Dhabab in Taiz province, killing the team leader on the spot,” the offical told Xinhua news agency.

Witnesses said the ICRC worker, who was reportedly Lebanese, was shot in the chest near a shop and died immediately.

The ICRC delegation in Yemen said: “We are in mourning for one of our colleagues who was shot dead in Yemen this morning. We are trying to find out more about this tragic incident,” the statement said.

The attackers fled the scene. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

–IANS

soni/vm