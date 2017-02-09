Red Cross suspends Afghanistan operations after killing of employees

Kabul, Feb 9 (IANS) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has suspended operations in Afghanistan after the killing of six of its employees by militants in northern Afghanistan.

ICRC’s director of operations Dominik Stillhar said the operations of the global charity are on hold at the moment after Wednesday’s attack, Khaama Press reported on Thursday.

The Red Cross official said that they needed to temporarily suspend aid activity to understand what had happened.

“We will do everything we can to maintain our response in Afghanistan,” Stillhar further added.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident but local officials suspect that the aid workers were shot dead by loyalists of the Islamic State (IS) group, according to the report.

According to the ICRC, two of their workers were also abducted by the gunmen and there are no reports regarding their fate so far.

