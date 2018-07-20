Red Star beat Suduva in Champions League qualifier

Belgrade, July 25 (IANS) Red Star Belgrade beat Lithuanian champions Suduva Marijampole 3-0 at home in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Tuesday evening’s match started with a minute of silence honouring the victims of the recent fire in Greece, reports Xinhua news agency.

The home team took the initiative right in the beginning and Lorenzo Ebecilio secured the 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute with a 20-meter-long shot.

Twelve minutes later, Nemanja Radonjic caught a deflected shot from Suduva’s goalkeeper and achieved the second goal for the Serbian team, setting the halftime score at 2-0.

In the second half, Red Star continued pressing the Lithuanian team, resulting in one more goal by Radonjic, who made a great long shot on 58 minutes.

The two teams will play again in the second leg in Lithuania on August 1.

