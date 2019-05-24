Reddit facing intermittent outage for some users

San Francisco, May 28 (IANS) US-based social news aggregation, web content rating and discussion website Reddit had experienced intermittent outages for some of its desktop users.

“The social media behemoth notified users it was investigating an issue at 6.01 p.m. on Monday following reports of ‘elevated error rates’. Roughly 20 minutes later, the Reddit status site confirmed it had implemented a fix and was ‘monitoring the results’,” CNET said in a report.

Services appeared to have been restored as of 8 p.m., the report added.

However, Twitterati took to the micro blogging site on Tuesday to vent out as the site continued to face issues.

“Omg Reddit is down what do I do now,” tweeted one user while another wrote: “Reddit keeps going down for me, service unavailable.”

