Redmi K30 Pro may have Snapdragon 865 chip, 8GB RAM: Report

Beijing, Jan 22 (IANS) Xiaomi is likely to bring the K30 Pro with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB RAM.

The Redmi K30 Pro just popped up on Geekbench 5.1 with a Snapdragon 865 and 8GB RAM and posted a score of 900/3300 single and multi-core, which is a healthy increase over the Snapdragon 855 scores in the 500/2200 ballpark.

Naturally, the K30 Pro is running Android 10, GSMArena reported on Tuesday.

As with last year’s K20 series, the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be a lot like the vanilla K30 smartphone but with some beefed-up specifications.

We also expect the price to be higher, but we don’t expect it to reach into “normal” flagship territory as far as that goes.

Since Redmi has already launched the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G, it’s pretty much a given that the upcoming new variant will be called the Redmi K30 Pro, according to Android Authority.

