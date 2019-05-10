Redmi Note 7 series sees 2m sales within 2 months

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Chinese handset maker Xiaomi said on Monday that its Redmi Note 7 series has surpassed two million sales, two months since its launch.

The Redmi Note 7 series includes Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

“We continue to diligently ramp up our Redmi Note 7 series supply, thereby ensuring that our Mi fans and consumers in India can easily access and enjoy the best of our innovative technology in the market,” the company said in a statement.

Xiaomi refreshed the Redmi Note line-up in India with the launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 in the affordable segment in February.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, the Redmi Note 7 features a 12MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and a 13MP front camera.

