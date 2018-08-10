Reema always pushed me to give a better shot: Amit Sadh

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh says “Gold” director Reema Kagti always motivated him to give a better shot.

Amit on Thursday shared a photograph of himself along with Kagti, who he calls a friend.

“Thank you Reema Kagti, the captain of the ship for directing me with love and patience. You always pushed me to give a better shot, to be a better Raghubir and I can’t thank you enough for it. My biggest victory from ‘Gold’ is making a friend like you who I’ll have for the rest of my life,” Amit captioned the image.

“Gold”, a historical sports drama, is inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal.

It traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.

The film also features Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy. It released on Wednesday.

–IANS

