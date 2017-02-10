Refugee influx on US-Manitoba border

Hundreds of refugees have entered Manitoba near the Emerson border crossing in an attempt to get asylum in Canada over the last year, and the number of refugees crossing over is expected to continue and break all records.

Many refugees have to be hospitalized after suffering frostbite and other weather-inflicted health problems.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said 410 refugee claimants have been intercepted near the Emerson port of entry while crossing into Canada between April 1, 2016 and Dec. 8, 2016.

The process is that after paperwork is filled out, refugee claimants have their had photos taken, they are released and are given hearing dates at the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

Canada has the Safe Third Country Agreement in place with the US persons seeking refugee protection must make a claim in the first country they arrive in (United States or Canada), unless they qualify for an exception to the Agreement. Therefore, refugee claimants arriving from the United States at the Canada-United States land border may be allowed to pursue their refugee claims in Canada if they meet an exception under the Safe Third Country Agreement.

If these refugees stopped at the Emerson border crossing to seek asylum, the agreement Canada signed in 2004 would means border guards would have returned them to the U.S. Many have already had their claims rejected in the US and to avoid deportation are finding their way into Canada. The US has hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants many of whom will be seeking a red carpet welcome in Canada. – CINEWS