Refunds of Rs 25,000 cr pending due to GSTN’s inability: Mitra

Kolkata, June 18 (IANS) ‘Inability’ of the GST Network (GSTN) to verify refund claims has resulted in applications from exporters worth around Rs 25,000 crores remaining pending, West Bengal Finance Minister and GST Council member Amit Mitra said here on Monday.

“There have been three lakh applications from country’s exporters for refunds. It involves an amount to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore. But it is pending as GSTN Auto, which verifies such claims is unable to undertake the exercise,” he said during an exports meet.

Mitra said due to GSTN’s inability, manual verification has been resorted to. “This has resulted in the applications piling up. Consequently, the working capital of the exporters has been affected.”

The minister said he would take up the use with the GSTN.

Mitra said on an average, only 35-40 per cent of such applications have reached the states for manual verification.

–IANS

ssp/vd