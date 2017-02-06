Regina Cassandra, Vishnu Vishal team up for comic entertainer

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Vishnu Vishal on Monday announced that actress Regina Cassandra will team up with him in his yet-untitled third Tamil production venture.

They are teaming up for the first time.

Vishnu turned producer last year with the highly successful Tamil comedy “Velainu Vandhutta Velaikkaran”.

On his Twitter page, he tweeted on Monday: “Happy welcoming Regina Cassandra on board for V.V. Studioz production number 3. To be directed by Chella.”

An excited Regina tweeted: “Happy to be part of this project. This is going to be fun.”

V.V. Studioz is Vishnu’s home banner.

Tipped to be an out-and-out entertainer, the film is slated to go on the floors soon.

–IANS

