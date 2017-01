New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The central government on Thursday said it expects the first flight under its ambitious regional connectivity scheme (RCS) to operate by next month.

“The first RCS flight is expected to be operated by February,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said here.

According to the Minister, the final bids under the RCS will be awarded by February 3 next.

–IANS

rv-bc/dg