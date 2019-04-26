Regional parties are impediment to J&K’s development: Madhav

Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav said on Saturday that regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir are an impediment to state’s progress and development.

Madhav was speaking to media on the sidelines of a BJP poll campaign in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

“These two parties (PDP, National Conference) are an impediment to state’s progress and development. Our policy towards Kashmir is based on Atalji’s principle of ‘Insaniyat’ (humanity), ‘jamhuriyat’ (democracy) and ‘Kashmiriyat’ (eclectic culture)”, Madhav said.

Asked about PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti’s statement in which she said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that Kashmir is a loss to the nation then India should leave Kashmir, Madhav said, “Kashmir does not belong to anybody’s father or grandfather. It is an integral part of the country and will always remain as such. Kashmir is the pride of crores of Indian people and it will always remain like that”.

About BJP’s election manifesto that asserts that the party would abrogate Article 370 and 35A, Madhav said, “This issue will be decided by Parliament. All parties will decide this issue. We are fighting the election in the state on the agenda of development; so let us right now focus on this”.

BJP’s Sofi Yusuf is among the 18 candidates in the fray in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, including Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Congress and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the NC.

The three-phase election in this constituency started on April 23 and will end on May 6.

