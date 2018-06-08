Regional parties express support for Kejriwal sit-in

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Various regional parties came out in support of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the sit-in by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office entered the third day on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress head Mamata Banerjee appealed to the Central government and the LG to “resolve the problem immediately”.

“Kejriwal is sitting in a ‘dharna’ in the LG’s office for last few days in the capital city of the country. Elected Chief Minister must get due respect. May I appeal to the government of India and the LG to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer,” she said in a tweet.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha visited the Chief Minister’s house on Wednesday and met senior AAP leaders. He said his party supported the AAP’s demand for Delhi’s full statehood.

“The people of Delhi deserves better than a handicapped government and a truncated verdict. The LG is just a puppet of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Delhi’s mandate must be respected,” Jha said.

Rashtriya Lok Dal Vice President Jayant Chaudhary also tweeted to show his support to Kejriwal and called the situation “governance failure”.

“The officers appointed by the government are not even able to find five minutes time in three days for the Chief Minister who is elected by the people? This can not be possible without the support of the Central government. This is a governance failure and not only an insult of Kejriwal, but the mandate of the people,” he said.

–IANS

nks/vd