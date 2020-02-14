Regulate all companies developing AI, including Tesla: Musk

San Francisco, Feb 19 (IANS) Elon Musk has called for regulating all companies, including Tesla, which are working in the field of developing advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Responding to an article about independent research lab OpenAI by MIT Technology Review, Musk tweeted: “OpenAI should be more open in my opinion. All orgs developing advanced AI should be regulated, including Tesla.”

According to the report on Tuesday, OpenAI which was co-founded by Musk has shifted from its mission of developing AI safely into becoming a company that is obsessed with image and driven to raise more money.

Musk, who is a staunch critic of AI, stepped down from OpenAI’s board in 2018.

San Francisco-based OpenAI — now in the lap of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella — is aiming to extend the benefits of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) to humanity.

For OpenAI, a safe and beneficial AGI means highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work which is the next step for AI with “widely distributed economic benefits”.

The start-up with 100 people on board is building free software for training, benchmarking and experimenting with AI.

Nadella who sees a greater role of AI for humanity will invest $1 billion in the next few years in OpenAI to support it build “democratised AGI” models.

OpenAI would develop a hardware and software platform within Microsoft Azure Cloud platform which will scale to AGI. The start-up would also jointly develop new Azure AI supercomputing technologies, further extending Microsoft Azure’s capabilities in large-scale AI systems.

OpenAI’s investors include Reid Hoffman’s charitable foundation and Khosla Ventures. The start-up has created “MuseNet” — a deep neural network that can generate four-minute musical compositions with 10 different instruments, and can combine styles from country to Mozart to the Beatles.

It also created a bot which beat the world as top professionals at 1v1 matches of “Dota 2” competition. The bot learned the game from scratch by self-play, and does not use imitation learning or tree search.

“This is a step towards building AI systems which accomplish well-defined goals in messy, complicated situations involving real humans,” said OpenAI.

