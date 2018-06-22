Rekha enchants cine lovers at IIFA with her performance

Bangkok, June 25 (IANS) From “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” to “Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan”, veteran actress Rekha left everyone smitten here with her grand finale performance at the 19th edition of IIFA here on Sunday night.

Known for her elegance and twinkle toes, Rekha, 63, looked stunning in a powder pink Anarkali bedazzled with silver zari work as she performed live on stage after two decades.

She brought alive the 1981 film “Umrao Jaan” as she swayed effortlessly on numbers like “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” and “In Aankhon Ki Masti”.

She also danced on numbers from the 1960 film “Mughal-E-Azam” like “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” and “Thare Rahiyo” from “Pakeezah”.

After the “Khoobsoorat” actress finished with her 20 minutes performance, the audience and celebrities were left asking for more.

Actors like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan went on stage to do an encore of “Salam-E-Ishq” with her.

After her performance, Rekha said that “after sharing stage space with these great actors today, I feel I have become a better actor and a better person”.

“I have become a better actor and a better performer after the star dust has rubbed on me,” she said.

Held at the 2,000-seat Siam Niramit here, Rekha received a standing ovation from her fans.

Co-hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar, the 19th edition of the International Indian Films Academy (IIFA) Weekends and Awards saw a spectacular gala on Sunday.

–IANS

dc/pgh/