Reliance Capital’s 2017-18 net profit up 21%

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Reliance Capital on Thursday reported a rise of 21 per cent in its consolidated net profit for 2017-18 which rose to Rs 1,309 crore ($201 million).

According to the company, its total income during the fiscal under review grew by 13 per cent to Rs 19,898 crore ($3.1 billion) from Rs 17,640 crore in the corresponding previous year.

The company further reported that its net worth as on March 31, 2018 stood Rs 16,605 crore ($2.6 billion).

“As on March 31, 2018, the total assets of the company stood at Rs. 93,851 crore ($14.4 billion) – an increase of 14 per cent,” Reliance Capital said in a statement.

“The company has not raised any fixed deposits from the public.”

Reliance Capital, a part of the Reliance Group, ranks amongst the top private sector financial services and banking groups, in terms of net worth.

The company has interests in asset management and mutual funds, life, health and general insurance, commercial and home finance, stock broking, wealth management services, distribution of financial products, asset reconstruction, proprietary investments and other activities in financial services.

