Reliance Energy geared to meet Mumbai power demand with PPAs

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Power distribution company (discom) Reliance Energy on Sunday said it has made adequate arrangements to meet the additional power demand of the city during summer by signing long-term power purchase agreements.

Reliance Energy, which supplies to 30 lakh consumers across the city’s suburbs, said the discom has estimated the “peak demand for power in its distribution area is likely to cross the 1650 MW mark for April and May 2018”.

“Mumbai’s power demand has already increased considerably following the sudden rise in the day-time temperature up to 41 degrees Celsius,” it said in a statement, adding that the discom had recorded a peak power demand of 1605 MW on June 1, 2017.

“Reliance Energy has long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to buy 1262 MW of power. It has tied up additional 250 MW power purchase to ensure its consumers are in comfort during the ensuing summers,” it said.

“It has also made arrangements to buy additional power in the day ahead market, in case such a need arises.

“There is another surge in the demand for power post-monsoon when the day-time temperatures shoot up considerably. The peak demand during this period in 2017 was 1550 MW recorded on October 6, 2017,” it added.

A Reliance Energy spokesperson said in a statement: “Being the largest power supplier of the financial capital of India, Reliance Energy’s top priority is to maintain highest levels of reliability and quality of power supply to its consumers.”

The discom said power demand in its distribution area has been consistently increasing over the years “which the company has been successfully meeting each year and ensuring consumer convenience.”

