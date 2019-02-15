Reliance Foundation offers to rehabilitate Pulwama victims’ kin

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) The Reliance Foundation on Saturday said it was ready to “assume full responsibility” for the livelihood of families of Pulwama victims besides education and employment of their children.

The foundation also said it was prepared to provide “the best possible treatment to the injured troopers” of the attacks.

“We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces,” it said in a statement.

It added that the entire Reliance Parivar fully shares the outrage of 1.3 billion Indians at the barbaric terror attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in which 49 troopers were martyred.

“No evil power in this world can break India’s unity or our resolve to defeat terrorism, which is an enemy of humanity. Our hearts go out to the bereaved members of the martyrs’ families. The nation will never forget the bravehearts and their sacrifice. We pray for the recovery of the injured,” it said.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd headed by its founder Nita Ambani and has touched over 20 million people in India aross 13,500 villages and urban locations through various activities in health, education, rural transformation, sports for development, disaster response, urban renewal and arts, culture and heritage.

–IANS

qn/rs/ab