Reliance Home Finance logs 46% growth in income

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) on Tuesday said it closed last fiscal with 46 per cent increase in its total income.

In a statement issued here, the company said it has logged a total income of Rs 1,671 crore last fiscal, while the total assets under management stood at Rs 16,379 crore, an increase of 47 per cent over previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2018, disbursements were Rs 8,695 crore – a year-on-year increase of 19 per cent.

“FY18 has been a great year. RHFL grew at a faster pace than the industry, and significantly improved profits, driven by our continued focus on operating efficiencies and, emphasis on self-employed customers and affordable housing, both of which have a very high growth potential,” Ravindra Sudhalkar, ED & CEO, was quoted as saying in the statement.

